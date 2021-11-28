President Buhari greets veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends in celebrating with veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, on his 70th birthday on November 28, 2021.

The President’s message was contained in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Buhari congratulated the renowned editor, columnist and media consultant for dedicating his time to serve the nation and humanity.

The President rejoiced with the journalist and his professional colleagues in the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors on the milestone.

According to him, Olamiti, who started his career as a cub-reporter with the Nigerian Tribune, has over the years shown depth, courage and empathy in his work.

President Buhari noted the influence of great writers, journalists and nationalists like former Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, on the career choice and growth of Olatimi, who places the unity and development of the nation above other interests.

The President prayed that Olatimi, who is a Fellow of Nigerian Guild of Editors and media consultant to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, will live in good health and enjoy longer life.