President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso, as he turns 94 on May 27, 2020.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

Adesina said the President told the Soun that his almost five decade reign has witnessed peace, prosperity and development, with natives and settlers alike in Ogbomoso enjoying the amity that has attended the time of the respected Oba.

“Your time has brought joy and succour to the people, and may it continue to be so, as you turn 94,” President Buhari says, adding that the collaboration various governments at both state and national levels have enjoyed from the traditional ruler is invaluable.

The President prayed for continued good health and sound mind for Oba Oyewumi, noting that longevity is a divine gift, and thanking God for bestowing it on the frontline royal father.