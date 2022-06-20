President Buhari greets Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Edo State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on his 60th birthday, June 21, 2022, rejoicing with the political leader for many achievements, especially in service to his state, nation and humanity.

The President joins members and leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating the party stalwart, who was a gubernatorial candidate, and showed his credentials of maturity, experience, reliability and wisdom, and attracted many votes.

President Buhari notes Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s pedigree as a minister in church, public servant and politician, with vast experience in governance garnered over many years, commending his courage for always accepting the call to serve his people and the nation.

As the former Chief of Staff turns 60, the President believes his visionary leadership style, network of friends across the country and insight into governance, particularly in placing people first, will continually be relevant.

The President prays for the wellbeing of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his family.