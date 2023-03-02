President Buhari greets Pastor Adeboye at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in celebrating their General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 81st birthday.

The President rejoiced with the religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.

The President equally felicitated with the family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.

Recalling the visits and prayers, especially when he was ill and recuperating, President Buhari said he remains grateful for the friendliness and wise counsels of the General Overseer over many years.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless and guide Pastor Adeboye and his family.