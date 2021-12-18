President Buhari greets oil magnate Leemon Ikpea at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with oil and gas industry investor, Chief Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 65 on December 19, 2021.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Adesina said: “The President rejoices with the Ikpea family, their friends and associates on the milestone, praying God to grant the celebrant longer life and further successes.

“President Buhari notes that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, thus indicating that Nigerians can prove their mettle in the highly technical sector.

“The President prays that Chief Ikpea will continue to serve God and humanity in good health, and further touch more lives through acts of philanthropy, for which he is noted.”