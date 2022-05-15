President Buhari greets former Deputy Governor of Ogun, Senator Adegbenga Kaka at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka, on his 70th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate with the former Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, whose dedication to work and family remains exemplary.

President Buhari rejoices with the former Deputy Governor, who cut his teeth in politics by accepting to serve his people as a Commissioner of Agriculture and joining NADECO for the actualization of the June 12 mandate, which marked a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic history and development.

The President notes the contributions of the agriculturist and businessman to the economy of Ogun State and entire country, diligently expanding operations through innovation and research in poultry, and providing gainful employment for many people, both upcoming and highly skilled Nigerians.

As Sen. Kaka turns 70, President Buhari affirms that his service to the country as a Deputy Governor, Commissioner, lawmaker and civil servant will always stand him out for recognitions, particularly his advocacy for inclusive and effective governance that trickles to the grassroots.

The President prays for Sen. Kaka’s good health, strength and more wisdom.