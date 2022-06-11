President Buhari greets former Chief Justice Muhammadu Uwais at 86

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, on his 86th birthday, June 12, 2022.

President Buhari rejoices with the elder statesman, whose knowledge, wisdom, and vision played a major role in shaping the Judicial System in Nigeria, with historic antecedents as former Justice of the Court of Appeal in 1977, Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, 1979 and Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, 1995.

President Buhari joins the Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers to celebrate the legal luminary who also served as Chairman, Nigerian Body of Benchers (1993-1994) and Chairman, Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute of Nigeria (1995- 2006), before taking up responsibilities as Chairman of the Nigerian Electoral Reform Committee (2007-2008); and Chancellor of Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State in 2011.

President Buhari congratulates the former Chief Justice for reaching the pinnacle of his career, inspiring others to follow same path, with honour and dignity, and accepting to serve the country on many occasions.

The President prays for Justice Uwais and his family members that the Almighty God will continue to grant them good health, peace and prosperity.