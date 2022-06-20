President Buhari greets Adeduntan, First Bank MD on honour by Cranfield University

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Plc, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, on recognition by Cranfield University, one of the most prestigious citadels of learning in Europe.

Adeduntan will on Wednesday, June 22, be conferred with Doctor of Science, Honoris Causa, and he is to deliver a short address to the graduating class of the university, a development the President describes as “another testament to the fact that Nigeria is blessed with the brightest and the best in all areas of human endeavour.”

President Buhari lauds Adeduntan for being a role model to the younger generation, showing that hard work pays, and with resourcefulness and doggedness, great heights are achievable.

The First Bank MD holds Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Ibadan, Master’s in Business Administration from Cranfield University, and is Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), as well as Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The President sends best wishes to Dr Adeduntan and family as he hoists Nigeria’s flag proudly to receive an honour Cranfield University says is being given “in recognition of your outstanding contribution to business.”