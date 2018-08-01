Breaking: President Buhari goes to London on holiday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to begin a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

This was disclosed via a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media to the President, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to that effect.

He said while the President is on vacation, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will be in acting capacity as President.

He said the holiday be be observed in London by President Buhari.