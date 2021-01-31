President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with foremost Historian, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, as he turns 60 on February 1, 2021.

The President’s message to Prof. Oyeweso was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

The statement added: “The President salutes the commitment to scholarship by Oyeweso, which has seen him author dozens of books and over 150 academic publications, with seminal works on Military and Strategic Studies, Culture history, Nigeria’s Islamic culture, Yoruba inter-state warfare, Nigeria’s identity question, among others.

“President Buhari urges Professor Oyeweso to continue with moulding of the younger generation to appreciate intellectual rigour, research and scholarship, noting that such are the building blocks of a society and nation that would endure, and hold its own in the comity of nations.

“The President rejoices with the family, friends and acquaintances of Prof Oyeweso, as well as the academia in general, as they celebrate one of their own.”