President Buhari felicitates with long standing aide at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated with his long-time aide, associate and confidant, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household Matters, Sarki Abba, as he clocks 65 on March 30.

Buhari said 65 is a remarkable milestone and another occasion for him to thank God for his mercies and blessings.

In a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said: “As you celebrate this special day in your life, I am proud to say that you are one of the most dedicated, passionate, loyal and hard working aides that are working with me. Without aides like you, whatever success I have achieved today would not have been possible.

“Since your recent appointment in 2015, I have observed with admiration how you conduct yourself with decency, dignity and selflessness in the performance of your duty. Your patience and humility are some of your endearing virtues. Your integrity is also worthy of note, a quality that makes me proud of you.”

Buhari prayed that Almighty Allah will bless Abba with good health and long life in the service of the country, urging him not to rest on his oars.