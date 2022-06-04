President Buhari felicitates with industrialist Jolayemi at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Otunba Matthew Oyin Jolayemi, Chairman of Daily-Need Group, as he turns 82 on June 4, 2022.

Buhari, on Saturday, joined family, friends and professional colleagues of Jolayemi to celebrate with the industrialist.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina: “The President salutes the courage, vision and discipline of Otunba Jolayemi, who started a small pharmaceutical manufacturing company in the 70’s, and has steadily grown it into a conglomerate, with interests in food and personal care products.

“President Buhari extols the courage of Jolayemi, who arrived in Lagos as a teenager without education, and through dint of hardwork, which include hawking on the streets and attending night classes, turned his dream into reality, and now sits on corporate boards.

“As the investor, who understands the intricacies of business and finance in Nigeria, and beyond, celebrates another age, the President prays that the Almighty God will grant him more strength and wisdom to continue investing in humanity and the country.”