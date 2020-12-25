President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as he marks his 71st birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Friday.

Buhari said: “Happy Birthday Day to Governor Ganduje.

“May Allah give you good health and long life so that you continue to serve the people of Kano and the nation.

“I personally wish you a lot of energy, high spirits and good health.”