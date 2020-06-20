President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Fred Chijuka, on his 80th birthday.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by the Media Office of the Presidency on Saturday.

According to the statement, President Buhari joined family members, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone, heralded by years of service to the nation.

The statement said: “The President salutes Gen. Chijuka for the savvy and diligence he displayed in enhancing communication between the military and the public, with many pioneering roles, starting in the 70’s as the Public Relations Officer, 21 and 1 Infantry Brigade, Nigerian Army, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Infantry Division and Director, Army Public Relations, 1987.

“President Buhari commends Gen. Chijuka, who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, for the exceptional strides in ensuring an effective communication platform in the army, which has over the years paved way for more understanding of the operations of the institution, and most importantly, promoting warmth among officers through better internal public relations.

“The President believes the former Director’s pioneering role greatly improved the image of the Nigerian Army, congratulating him for meticulously equipping himself, through knowledge and exposure to the dynamism of the media, and using his skills in public speaking and writing to serve the country.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will continue to bless Gen. Chijuka with good health and strength to keep mentoring and inspiring younger Nigerians.”