President Buhari felicitates with Chief Mike Adenuga on 69th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to businessman and philanthropist, Chief Michael Adeniyi Adenuga Jr, on his 69th birthday, April 28, 2022, joining family and friends to celebrate with the renowned investor.

President Buhari notes Chief Adenuga’s nationalist and patriotic position of always putting Nigeria first in his investment options, expanding opportunities for employment and business in banking, telecoms, oil, and more recently, focusing on empowering younger generation in entrepreneurship.

The President believes the recognitions and awards bestowed on the consummate businessman have been well deserved, looking at his antecedents from an early age of exploring investments that bring value to many lives, and creating platforms for others to excel.

As the Otunba Apesin of Ijebu clan turns 69, President Buhari commends his initiative of rallying the private sector to support infrastructure development across the country, particularly in education, health and transportation.

The President prays for good health, strength and wisdom for him to keep serving the country.