President Buhari congratulates Rt. Rev. Lucius Ugorji on appointment as Archbishop of Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated Rt. Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji on his appointment as Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese in Imo State.

The President rejoices with the priest on the new assignment by the Catholic Pontiff, His Holiness, Pope Francis, urging full commitment and dedication to the call of duty, as he did previously serving as Catholic Bishop of Umuahia and former Apostolic Administrator of the Ahiara diocese.

President Buhari notes the humility, charity, and focuses that the Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese brings to every position, affirming that his choice to reflect Christ in selfless service to humanity has impacted greatly on the nation.

The President prays for God’s wisdom and guidance for the cleric, while also wishing his predecessor, His Grace, Archbishop Anthony John Valentine (AJV) Obinna, divine grace.