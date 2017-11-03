President Buhari congratulates Iwuanyanwu at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated business mogul, philanthropist and nationalist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as he celebrates his 75th birthday with family, friends and well-wishers.

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

The president joined the business community, political associates and colleagues of the versatile investor and publisher in celebrating the many achievements and milestones in the life of the statesman.

He noted that Iwuanyanwu had won so many awards for his contributions to national development.

Buhari affirmeed that Iwuanyanwu, the Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, remained one of the strong pillars of Nigerian democracy through his seminal and material contributions to party politics, and consistent advocacy for the sanctity of votes and the rights of the poor in Nigeria.

According to him, at 75 years, the amiable politician can look back with pride at his many interventions to make life better for the poor, the vulnerable and less privileged.

He, therefore, assured him that he would be remembered by posterity.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant Iwuanyanwu, who is a Knight of St Christopher, more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve his people and the nation.