President Buhari condoles with Goje over passing away of wife

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commiserated with the Goje family over the passing away of Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje, wife of Senator Danjuma Goje.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said Buhari’s message was contained in a letter of condolence addressed to the Senator.

He said the letter was delivered by a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Education, Dr Adamu Adamu, at the funeral of the late Hajia Goje.

In the letter, President Buhari described the deceased as a kind and caring mother.

Buhari said; “Further to our telephone conversation, I convey my deepest condolences to you for the loss of your dear wife, Hajiya Yelwa.

“The loss of a spouse is one of the cruelest blows of our lives. However, Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala gives life and takes it away when He wills.”

The President prayed that Allah would admit her into paradise.

In his remark, Goje expressed his appreciation to the President for sharing in the family’s grief.

Members of the Federal Government’s delegation include: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Sulaiman Hassan; Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi and the President’s associate, Musa Daura.

Others are; the Senior Special Assistant, Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idris.