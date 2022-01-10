President Buhari condoles Sen. Omisore over father’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to a former deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the entire Omisore family on the passing of their father and Olu of Ayepe-Olode, Oba David Omisore.

The President in a statement issued Monday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina joined the people of Ife in mourning the well-respected traditional ruler, who will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the development of his people, providing leadership with dignity, love and respect when it mattered most.

The President in the statement trusts that the Omisore family, friends and associates will continue to honour the departed patriarch’s avowed commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes and promoting harmony among different ethnic groups.

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.