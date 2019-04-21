President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the terrible attacks on several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The position of the President was made known in a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

The statement said: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President extends deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

“We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity.”

Noting that Nigeria stands with the people of Sri Lankan at this terrible moment, Buhari urged the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks.