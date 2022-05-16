President Buhari celebrates with APC stalwart, Hannah Egbo at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate with the party’s stalwart and grassroots mobilizer, Hannah Egbo, on her 90th birthday.

The President in a statement signed Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu rejoiced with the nonagenarian, whose strength, wisdom and courage continue to stand out.

President Buhari felicitated with family members, friends and associates of Egbo, especially the Catholic Church, where she served and received awards as three-time President of Catholic Women’s Organization (CWO) at both Parish and Archdiocesan levels, and remains a Lady of the Knights of St Mulumba and former President of two councils.

The President noted the noble career path of the party stalwart as a nursing sister, who worked for many years in Agbor and Lagos, and scored many firsts as a midwife, representing Nigeria on the international stage and bringing lots of glory and honour to the country.

President Buhari said he believed Egbo, who is the matriarch of former Super Permanent Secretary, Late Chief ASN Egbo’s family, showed her love for God, training as a nurse and leadership qualities in all her responsibilities and her motherly gestures have made a lot of difference in improving the livelihood of many.

The President prayed for the good health of the matriarch, whose celebration holds Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

