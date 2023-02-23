President Buhari arrives Katsina for elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, Katsina State in preparation for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday.

President Buhari was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and others in Daura, Katsina State.

Others who joined Masari in receiving his included the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador.

He will be casting his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura, alongside his wife, Aisha, and other family members.

President Muhammadu Buhari, whose helicopter landed at 5:25pm in Daura, preparatory to the elections, will be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “Knowing the importance of every single vote, the President makes sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff are registered to vote in Daura.

“Before heading home for the elections, President Buhari had actively participated in the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presented the flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his preferred successor, showcasing his record of statesmanship and contributions to economic development and democracy.”