President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Nigerian National Merit Award Governing Board by re-appointing five old members and the appointment of one new member into the Board.

Festus Daudu, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made this known in a statement he signed and issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Daudu, the Board, chaired Prof. Shekarau Aku, from the North West, has his tenure renewed.

Others whose tenures were renewed are Prof. Sheikh Abdallah from the North Central; Prof. Jinadu Adele, South West; and Prof. Mohammed Hassan from the North East.

Others are; Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam (Fresh Appointment – South East), Prof. Williams Qurix (Fresh Appointment – North West) and Daudu, representing the ministry.

Daudu said the Board members were selected from the six geopolitical zones of the country, adding that their tenure, which took effect from May 1, 2020, is for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, Senator George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, has congratulated the appointees for their appointment into the NNMA Board.

“As soon as the arrangements are concluded, the date of the inaugurations of the new Governing Board will be announced in due course,” Akume said.