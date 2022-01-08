President Buhari approves new Chairman for FMBN

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In the statement released on Friday, Gbeleyi was described as a Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector.

He replaces Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo, who passed on recently.