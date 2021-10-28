President Buhari approves N21b for construction of 14-bed State House Clinic

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction and equipping of a 14-bed space presidential clinic at a cost of N21 billion.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijjani, revealed the intention of Buhari to the Senate on Thursday.

Tijjani spoke during the presentation of the 2022 State House Budget to the Senate Committee.

He said that Julius Berger Nigeria will construct the VIP clinic, adding that the physical construction will start on November 1, 2021 and the commissioning will be done on December 31, 2022.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the Presidential Clinic will contain 14 beds with total area of 2,700 square meters, adding that there will be an underground, a first floor, two number operating theatre, two number Executive Suit, two VIP, two Isolation and one number of six bed isolation area in the building.

He said there will be a laboratory, healing garden, pharmacy and x-ray facility in the clinic.

Tijjani said: “The project was conceived in 2012 by previous administration and the brief was produced.

“It was estimated at about N21 billion and the facility contains 14 bed space with total area of 2,700 square meters.

“There will be underground and first floor.

“Two number operating theatre, two number Executive Suit, two VIP, two Isolation and one number of six bed isolation area.

“Most of the preliminary work had been concluded.

“Mr. President has approved the project.

“We have gone to the Bureau of Public Procurement to get Certificate of No Objection.”

Tijjani told the Committee that JBN was picked as the contractor because they built the State House and have been maintaining it since 1990, adding: “JBN has done a great Job.”

He also said JBN was considered because of security reasons.

He said the Clinic will also be opened to other African countries for medical treatment.

But one of the members of the Committee, Senator Nicolas Tofowomo, expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of the Permanent Secretary of the State House to show the committee pictorial view of the hospital.

However, some other members of the Committee, led by the Chairman, Senator Danjuma La’ahm commended the initiative of the Federal Government for the construction and equipping of the Presidential Wing of the State House Clinic, which will be delivered on December 31, 2022.

