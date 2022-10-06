President Buhari appoints new Postmaster General of NIPOST

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adepoju Sunday as the new Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service.

Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, revealed this.

In the statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Suleiman said: “The appointment followed the recommendations made by Pantami.”

Suleiman said that Sunday was appointed for an initial term of five years.

The new appointee is a professional accountant and a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

The appointment of the new PMG of NIPOST is with immediate effect.