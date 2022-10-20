President Buhari appoints Chief Medical Director for JUTH

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Pokop Bupwatda as the new Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital.

The information was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.

According to the statement by Ahmadu Chindaya, Deputy Director, Media and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, Bupwatda’s appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The letter said the appointment was with effect from August 30, 2022 and would run for an initial tenure of four years.

Presenting the letter to Bupwatda, the Minister charged him to strive to add value to the facility in order to improve the economy and also justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.

“The health sector is a key sector of the economy, you should strive to improve on the health facility in your domain, take more responsibility to improve the economy and the condition of the teaching hospital,” Ehanire said.

The statement quoted the new CMD as expressing his appreciation to Buhari for finding him worthy and also assured him that he would not disappoint the nation.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders to improve the hospital’s lot.