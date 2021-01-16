President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the former military administrator of Lagos State, retired Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa as the new Director-General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Marwa was until recently the chairman of the presidential committee on drug abuse.

Stakeholders had hailed the work and comprehensive report of the committee under Marwa’s watch.

As Lagos military administrator, Marwa is famed for introducing Operation Sweep, a security outfit that helped restore sanity and discipline to porous security in Nigeria’s commercial city.

Supporters of President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress have been congratulating the Adamawa-born retired military general on his appointment via Twitter.

Others have also been commenting on the appointment with reference to Marwa’s work in the past and the optimism that he will do more.

Some others stated that the appointment was borne out of nepotism, an allegation that has refused to go away concerning the Buhari administration.

Abdulazeez Salahudeen wrote:

“Great man. I pray that Allah makes it easy for him and that he implement recommendations from the committee’s visitations across the country.”

Abdumalik Dauda wrote:

“I am so happy he has been appointed into this agency. We will see real change now.”

Nekka Smith wrote:

“Another strategic position of leading the NDLEA goes to Buba Marwa. Other parts of the country are not worthy of Buhari’s appointments. Sectional leader, ride on!!