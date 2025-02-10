President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the passing of Sheikh Modibbo Ibrahim Daware, a renowned Islamic scholar from Adamawa State.

Daware was a respected leader of the Tijjaniyya sect and spent his lifetime imparting knowledge, guiding, and shaping the minds of many individuals.

President Tinubu extols Sheikh Daware’s humility, piety, and devotion to scholarship and describes his passing as a painful loss not only for his family and community but also for the nation.

“I extend my condolences to the Adamawa State Government, the late cleric’s family, and his followers. May God grant him peace and mercy in the hereafter. Sheikh Daware’s legacy will continue to inspire us, reminding us of the impact of faith, knowledge, and selfless service to humanity,” the President states.

