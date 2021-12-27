President Biden, Obama, world diplomats pay tributes to late Desmond Tutu

More world leaders and diplomats, including the U.S. President Joe Biden; his wife, Jill, former President Barrack Obama have expressed their condolences over the death of a South African anti-apartheid campaigner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Having heard about the death after Christmas, President Biden in a statement issued Sunday, said his family was heartbroken to learn about the “passing of a true servant of God and of the people.

The Bidens recalled that they were fortunate enough to spend some time with him over the past years, including their visit to him during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The first US family added: “We felt his warmth and joy when we visited him during the 2010 World Cup that celebrated the diversity and beauty of his beloved nation.

“And just a few months ago, we joined the world in celebrating his 90th birthday and reflecting on the power of his message of justice, equality, truth, and reconciliation as we confront racism and extremism in our time today.”

Bidens acknowledged that late Tutu used his own personal background “to create a better, freer, and more equal world.”

“Born to a school teacher and a laundress and into poverty and entrenched racial segregation, Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world.

“His legacy transcends borders and will echo throughout the ages.’’

“On behalf of the Biden family, we send our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the Bidens added.

The family stated on behalf of the people of the US, “we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers.”

Biden’s predecessor, Obama, in his condolence described late Tutu as “a mentor, friend and moral compass”.

Liking the late human right activist as a contemporary of former President Nelson Mandela, Obama said late Tutu was one of the driving forces behind the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

“Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere.

“He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly” the former President mourned.

In a related development, the Nigerian UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has also paid tribute to the late Archbishop Tutu, extolling his exceptional qualities.

Mohammed joined other UN leaders to lament the passing away of the anti-apartheid leader and human rights activist, who died in Cape Town at the age of 90.

“While I will miss his presence, I celebrate his incredible life of service,” Amina wrote in a post on her official Twitter account.

She recounted that Archbishop Tutu was “always with a smile, always asking us to do our ‘little bit of good’”, she recalled, before signing off with “R.I.P.”

Similarly, head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen, in his condolence, described late Tutu as “a pillar of moral rectitude who taught all of us to walk the righteous path with truth, justice and forgiveness in our hearts”.

Archbishop Tutu had travelled to UN Headquarters in New York on many occasions over the past decades, including as a member of The Elders, an independent group of eminent global leaders working to promote peace and human rights.

He supported UN initiatives to address issues such as forced displacement, women’s empowerment and opposing homophobia and transphobia.

Late Archbishop Tutu received many honours for his activism and advocacy, including the Global Champion Against Hunger award presented by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in November 2012.

A month later, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced he was the recipient of the UNESCO/Bilbao Prize, acknowledging his role in building a universal culture of human rights around the world.

Recall that, late Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize award recipient and one of the main voices of the anti-apartheid movement, died Sunday at the age of 90.

