The new President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has invited a US-based Nigerian family to the White House.

In a video that has gone viral, Biden appreciated the family for their support during his election as he spoke about how the US is a nation of immigrants like the family members are.

The family got the invitation direct from Biden himself in a phone call to the 12-year-old daughter, Josephine.

The girl said she has always only seen him on TV, adding that talking to him is a dream come true.

The phone call became a video call as Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill, joined in the conversation.

She also wished the new president a smooth tenure.

The Nigerian family said they are very happy about Biden’s invitation.

The president said the girl sounds as if she is 23 years old as he marvelled at her eloquence.

At every point in the conversation, the president kept admiring the girl’s intelligence.

He jokingly added that the girl must remember him when she one day becomes the president of the US.

When the president invited them, the father was so happy as he said: “President Biden, please make it real, we’d love to come.”

To that, Joe Biden said: “I am serious.

“We don’t say anything we don’t mean.”

