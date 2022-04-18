Subscribe
Presidency to Kukah: Your wicked intention shall not come to pass

Femi-Adesina

The Presidency has reacted to the Easter message by the Bishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, in which he criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and his government, especially on insecurity.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reacted via his Twitter handle on Monday.

Adesina tweeted: “Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari.

“How sad!

“Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass.”

