The Presidency has told the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, that he has been blinded by unbridled ambition.

The Presidency said this in reaction to Abubakar’s position on the story by the Wall Street Journal that over 1,000 soldiers were killed by the Boko Haram Terrorists in the North East and secretly buried in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The position of the Presidency was made known by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, in an article on Friday.

Titled: “Atiku’s unrelenting appeal to emotion: A gambit doom to fail,” Adesina said the reaction of Abubakar to the story by Wall Street Journal showed that the presidential candidate has been overcome by unbridled ambition.

He wrote: “The above, rather than mitigate Alhaji Abubakar’s position, gives him out as someone who denigrates the country’s democracy, which he was part of building, in his heyday, before unbridled ambition blinded.

“Yes, soldiers fighting insurgency and terrorism are great patriots. But the same can’t be said of anyone quick to believe any negative story about his country, however fictive and lacking in verity as the story could be. Well, except such person had the motive of whipping up negative sentiments and emotions, so that the judiciary could respond to the ‘pulse of the nation and reflect it.’”

