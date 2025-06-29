Presidency speaks on reported removal of SGF, replacement by Bala-Usman

The Presidency has reacted to a report that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has been replaced by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

The Presidency spoke on the issue in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

According to Onanuga: “There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.

The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue.

“Agents of mischief fabricated it.

“The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news.”

