Presidency: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders endorse Obi

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

The group, led by elder statesman and ex-Federal Minister of Information, Edwin Clark, made this known on Thursday.

The group, from four out of the six geopolitical zones of the country, passed the resolution in a communique it issued at the end of its extraordinary meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

The communique was read by the immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Apart from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, other bodies in the SMBLF are Middle Belt Forum, Afenifere and Pan Niger Delta Forum.