Presidency slams Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer for participating in protest

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised one of the lawyers representing the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, for participating in the ongoing #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

This is as he called on legal regulatory bodies in Nigeria to sanction Ejiamakor for his involvement in the protest organised by human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Onanuga made the call in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, where he observed that Ejimakor’s participation in the protest undermines legal ethics, given that Kanu’s case is still before a competent court.

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore,” Onanuga wrote.

“I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest. As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly in relation to the ongoing treason case before the court.”

Onanuga noted that the prosecution had already concluded its case and that it was now the duty of Kanu’s legal team to focus on presenting a strong defence rather than engaging in public demonstrations.

“Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr. Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist to influence the process. Ejimakor’s action questions his adherence to professional ethics,” he said.

Onanuga urged the relevant legal authorities, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), to examine Ejimakor’s conduct and consider appropriate sanctions for what he described as “unethical behaviour.”