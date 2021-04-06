The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has shared photos and videos of Nigerians staging a pro-Buhari rally at the Abuja House in the United Kingdom on Monday.

This comes days after a former Special Assistant of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, led some Nigerians to stage an anti-Buhari protest in front of Abuja House in the United Kingdom, where President Buhari is staying for his routine medical checkup.

In the video, one of the protesters could be seen praying for good leaders to rule the country.