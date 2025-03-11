Presidency reacts to El-Rufai’s defection to SDP from APC

The Presidency has reacted to the defection to the Social Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress by a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, revealed the position of the Presidency on Monday.

Bwala, who took to his X handle after the announcement of the defection by El-Rufai, said his move is driven more by personal ambition rather than political ideology.

Hr tweeted: “Senior, @elrufai. I read the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP.

“Well I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right.

“However, the motive is what we would interrogate in the coming days and remind Nigerians that you are not a phenomenal that emerge like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.

“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an ideology, neither is it progressivism; It is simply an inordinate ambition, that is destined to fail.”

