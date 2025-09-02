Presidency, NiDCOM align on high impact diaspora engagement strategies

Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s stance on prioritizing the Nigerian Diaspora, following a strategic meeting with Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in Abuja.

The meeting focused on measurable outcomes, with emphasis on harnessing Diaspora participation in critical areas such as health, remittances, climate change, and trade, to strengthen national development efforts.

Usman stressed that President Tinubu’s administration prioritises on quality targets with visible impact while urging the Commission to present specific programmes and initiatives currently being implemented that may require greater visibility and inclusion in the administration’s priority framework.

“The Nigerian Diaspora are vital partners in national development,” Usman said. “Our goal is to ensure their contributions are fully captured and aligned with the administration’s focus on high-impact results.”

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa advised that two areas should be given priority. These are the Diaspora Trust Fund and recognition of Nigerians tracing their genetic roots to the country through DNA technology.

The NiDCOM boss highlighted that the Diaspora Trust Fund would serve as a sustainable pool of resources, driven by Diaspora contributions, to finance key national development projects.

“Such a fund would boost confidence, encourage remittances, and ensure transparent, collective ownership of development initiatives” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also stressed that celebrating individuals who have traced their ancestry to Nigeria through DNA technology would not only strengthen cultural identity but also promote Nigeria’s global image.

“By acknowledging these individuals, we build stronger emotional and economic ties that can translate into tourism, investment, and cultural diplomacy,” she noted.

She further emphasized the need for a structured platform for Diaspora returnees. According to her, “We must create an incentive for those willing to return, invest, and establish businesses in Nigeria.”

The two amazons commended the Nigerian Diaspora for their resilience and excellence globally. Affirming their collective commitment to delivering on harnessing the full potential of the Diaspora for national development.

