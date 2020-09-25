The Presidency has said Nigeria was not building a rail line to Niger Republic.

The Presidency said this in a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

This position runs contrary to that of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

Amaechi said FEC had approved $1.96 billion for the construction of a rail line to link Kano, Dutse, Katsina and Maradi in Niger Republic.

But Shehu said the rail line will only get to the border of Niger Republic with Nigeria.

He tweeted: “Nigeria isn’t building rail line into Niger but, only to the designated Border point.

“An agreement between Nigeria and Niger in 2015, coordinated by the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission for Cooperation has a plan for ‘Kano-Katsina-Maradi Corridor Master Plan, (K2M)’ as it is called.”