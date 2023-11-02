Presidency clears air on Presidential yacht

The Presidency on Thursday said the item named ‘Presidential Yacht’ as found in the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill is not for President Bola Tinubu’s personal use.

This was as it said the naval boat bears such classification “because of the high-level security features.”

“What was named as presidential yacht in the budget is an operational Naval boat with specialised security gadgets suitable for high profile operational inspection and not for the use of the President,” Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained in a statement on Thursday evening.

The statement titled ‘The facts on the Naval boat in 2023 supplementary budget’ followed public outcry over the provision for an item termed presidential yacht and other line items in the budget presented to the National Assembly.

The Presidency’s statement read, “The Naval boat was ordered by the Navy under the previous administration.

“President Tinubu has consistently said that government is a continuum as he inherited both assets and liabilities of past administrations.

“The payment request for the boat was part of the committed obligation submitted by the office of the Chief of Naval Staff to the Ministry of Defence, the Presidency noted, adding that “the total of the submitted requests was in excess of N200 billion out which N62 billion was approved by the President.”

It said Tinubu is focused on securing the country and its territorial waters and is “investing more resources to enhance greater economic output from our oil and gas, marine and blue economy.”

While describing Tinubu as “a leader who understands the economic challenges being faced by the masses,” Onanuga, said Nigerians will soon “get the benefits of the ongoing reforms that will certainly lead to a buoyant and improved quality of life for all citizens.”