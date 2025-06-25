Presidency cites Obasanjo: El-Rufai playing himself up to give more ‘height’ than he has

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, on Wednesday stirred fresh controversy by resurfacing former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s scathing character assessment of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State.

On Tuesday, the former Kaduna State governor, el-Rufai appeared on Arise Television programme and said that Tinubu needs a miracle to secure re-election in 2027.

He stated that poll conducted by his group especially in the south-east and north, showed a 91 percent disapproval rating for President Tinubu come 2027.

Reacting to his statement, Onanuga via his X platform formerly (Twitter), quoted excerpts from Obasanjo’s memoir “My Watch” (Vol. 2, pages 110–112) describing El-Rufai as a “pathological purveyor of untruths” with psychological and upbringing issues.

According to Obasanjo, El-Rufai suffers from what he called the “small man syndrome”, coupled with deep-rooted personal challenges.

“He’s always playing himself up to give himself more ‘height’ than he has,” Obasanjo said in the excerpt shared by Onanuga. “Whichever way, he has my sympathy.”

Obasanjo’s remarks stemmed from what he described as El-Rufai’s misrepresentation of him in The Accidental Public Servant, a book written by the former Kaduna governor.

Obasanjo said the false attribution regarding the failed third-term agenda was the “greatest insult” El-Rufai ever directed at him.

“Nasir’s penchant for reputation savaging is almost pathological… He lied brazenly—to me, to colleagues, and so-called friends,” Obasanjo wrote. He also accused El-Rufai of betraying close family members, including an uncle and a half-brother.

Obasanjo acknowledged El-Rufai’s intellect and administrative capacity, describing him as “a talented young man who can always deliver under close supervision.” However, he stressed that El-Rufai’s alleged lack of character, loyalty, and respect for others made him unfit for unmonitored leadership.

The former president recounted how he dismissed proposals to endorse El-Rufai as a potential successor due to his “naivety and immaturity,” and praised his own foresight when a political associate later confirmed the accuracy of his judgment.

“He was more than a malicious liar. He had little or no regard for integrity… He unwittingly does more harm than good to himself,” Obasanjo noted.

In a broader reflection, Obasanjo linked El-Rufai’s character to his early life circumstances, particularly the loss of his father at the age of eight.

He questioned whether El-Rufai had received or rejected proper upbringing, stating: “In a typical African society, it would be asked, ‘Did he not receive home training, or did he reject home training?’”

