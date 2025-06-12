Presidency apologises for naming Fasoranti, Madunagu in posthumous honours list

The Presidency has issued a formal apology after wrongly listing two living Nigerian icons, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Dr. Edwin Madunagu, under the Posthumous Honours category during President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech at the National Assembly.

The mix-up, which drew swift public attention and confusion, occurred during the President’s televised address on Thursday, in which he honoured dozens of pro-democracy activists and national figures for their roles in Nigeria’s return to democratic governance.

In a statement released hours later by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the government admitted the error and said it was already working to correct it across all State House platforms.

“Under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included. Both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous category,” Onanuga said.

He described the blunder as “an oversight” and assured Nigerians that necessary updates would be made to reflect the correct status of the honourees.

“We sincerely regret this oversight. We shall make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms,” the statement read.

