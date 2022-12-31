Presidency announces airing of Buhari documentary on TV networks 

The Presidency has announced broadcast of “Essential Muhammadu Buhari,” the one-hour documentary about President Muhammadu Buhari, his mind, life and philosophy.

A State House press release signed Saturday by the President Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu indicated that the airing will start showing Sunday, January 1, 2023 on TV and YouTube, adding that it’s a filmic portrait of the President told in his own words, and by some family members, friends and associates.

The schedule as contained in the release is as follows:

1. Channels TV 6-7:00 pm, Sunday 1st January, 2023;

2. Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 8-9:00 pm, Sunday 1st January;

3. TVC 4:30-5:30 pm, Sunday 1st January;

4. Arise TV 5-6 pm, Monday 2nd January;

5. Trust TV 6-7 pm, 2nd January;

6. African International Television, AIT 8-9:00pm, Sunday 1st January and 8-9:00 pm 2nd January.