The Presidency has warned those it accused of trying to destablise the country that the only way to change a democratic government is through elections, and that any other way is illegal, treasonable and would attract “the necessary consequences.”

The warning was contained in a reaction of the Presidency to a DSS alert on Sunday of alleged sinister moves by some elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, the Presidency said it had “unimpeachable evidence” that some disruptive elements are recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed in the president.

The intention, it said, is to throw the country into a tailspin, and compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

Adesina said that the said individuals and groups are also working with some external forces to destablise the country.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal, and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences,” Adesina said.

He said that the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, would keep the country together, “even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”