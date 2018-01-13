Presidency alerts on fake tweet making the rounds

The presidency has reacted to false Twitter handle claiming to belong to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the presidency disclosed that those behind the Twitter handle seeks to justify the attacks by herdsmen, stressing that they were only defending themselves.

The statement stated: “Evil doers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts. The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man. Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.”

Adesina also reiterated that the president still stands on his previous directives of bringing those who are behind the senseless killings of Nigerians in any part of the country to book.