A member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel probing police brutality and the Lekki Tollgate Incident of October 20, 2020, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has demanded the immediate release of protesters arrested by the police at the Lekki Tollgate plaza on Saturday.

The lawyer said he was “sorely troubled” to see videos showing arrested protesters being subjected to alleged acts of brutality by the police.

He explained that he could not continue to participate as a member of the #EndSARS panel, if the police continue to perpetrate “fresh assaults” with impunity.

Recall that lawyers and human rights activists condemned the directives by the Federal Government and the police, which warned youths who planned to protest at the Lekki tollgate to shelve the idea.

However, youths under the aegis of #EndSARS Season 2 and #OccupyLekkiTollgate, vowed to defy the government’s order, while an opposing group, #DefendLagos, backed down, in compliance with the government’s order.

The #EndSARS Season 2 and #OccupyLekkiTollgate said their action was informed by the decision of the panel allowing the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki Tollgate, stating that the government has not revealed who gave the order to shoot #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.

In a statement, Adegboruwa said: “My heart is very heavy.

“I’m saddened and devastated. My soul is sorely troubled at this time.

“For decades before the advent of this administration, Nigerians have risked their lives, liberties, their times and their energies, their resources, to win back this country on the side of democracy and good government, from military dictatorship.

“Some have paid the supreme price with their lives.

“I have been monitoring events at the Lekki Toll Gate since morning, and I am totally overwhelmed with the images, videos and sundry evidence of police brutality of armless civilians, who ventured to protest at the Toll Gate.

“In one particular video, I saw citizens of Nigeria being dehumanised, striped half naked and cramped together in a rickety bus. This is totally unacceptable.

“While we are yet to come to terms with the events of October 20, 2020, it becomes worrisome that the security agencies have not learnt any positive lesson from those occurrences.

“I commend the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to sit at any Panel of Inquiry to heal wounds and end police brutality, when fresh assaults are being perpetrated with impunity.

“Consequently, I am presently consulting with my constituency within the civil society, as to my continued participation in the EndSARS Judicial Panel.

“I hereby demand the immediate release of all those arrested in connection with the peaceful protest at the Lekki Toll Gate today.

“On no account should anything happen to any of them while in the custody of the police.

“I appeal for calm on all sides, in order not to escalate the worsening security situation across the land.

“I cannot fail to point out the fact that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is a product of protest and civil disobedience.

“Let history vindicate the just.

“Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta!”