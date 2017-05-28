LATEST NEWS:
09. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 9, 20173min0

Related Articles

Crime

Nigeria to host Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Agencies Conference in 2018

CrimeFeatured

Pastor kills seven-year-old boy, buries head under church’s altar + photos

Crime

Police nab man for killing brother

Crime

Court remands herbalist caught with human body parts

CrimeFeatured

Boko Haram: 13 confirmed dead in Borno multiple explosions

Crime

Parents of kidnapped Lagos students weep at Government House

Crime

Police arrest man with fresh human head in Osun

Crime

Prerogative of mercy: Lagos orders release of 18 Kirikiri inmates

DSC_0369.jpg
The order was handed over to the Service through the State’s Controller of Prisons, Olatunbosun Ladipo

The Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy on Thursday handed over an order to the Nigerian Prisons Service for the immediate release of 18 inmates serving life sentences at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

The order was handed over to the Service through the State’s Controller of Prisons, Olatunbosun Ladipo.

The 18 inmates, made up of 15 males and three females, serving life sentences for various offences, and having spent more than 30 years in incarceration, were recommended for immediate release by the Council on compassionate grounds.

The inmates were ordered to be released having been found to have fulfilled the very stringent conditions for their freedom.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony held at the hall of the Kirikiri Maximum Prison, the Chairman of the Council, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, applauded the benevolence of the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, in assenting to exercise the prerogative in favour of the recommended inmates.

Oyewo, who was represented by Bolatunmi Animashaun, advised the pardoned inmates to turn a new leaf when eventually they are reunited with their families into the larger society, adding that they must steer clear of every temptation that could make them a repeat offender and jeopardize the once in a lifetime opportunity.

Also speaking, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, encouraged other inmates still serving in the Prison to be of good behaviour and exhibit conducts that could qualify them to benefit from such order.

Kazeem, who was represented by Director of Legislative Drafting in the State’s Ministry of Justice, Yejide Kolawole, advised the inmates to improve themselves, as the application of other inmates eligible for State pardon were still under consideration.

The pardoned inmates were very jubilant and thankful to the Governor for his benevolence in giving them the opportunity of a second chance at living a purposeful life.

They also pledged to be of good behaviour, and to be law abiding citizens as they return back to the larger society.

In his response, the State Controller of Prisons commended Governor Ambode for his efforts at ensuring the wellbeing of inmates in the State Prisons through the regular assistance.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousKalu commends governors for speaking against ultimatum given Igbo to quit North

nextPolice arrest prominent journalist's daughter for not having receipt of weave on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

We spent N4.74t on petrol import in one year, refineries to gulp $1.2b – Kachikwu

Pastor kills seven-year-old boy, buries head under church’s altar + photos

NJC aware there’s an appeal pending against Justice Ademola – Presidency

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.