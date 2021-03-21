Eko Electricity Distribution Company has advised its unmetered customers to apply for prepaid meters and get metered immediately in the on-going National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), an initiative of the Federal Government in collaboration with Electricity Distribution Companies to bridge the metering gap in the country.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, the company encouraged all its customers to endeavour to complete their meter application form online, submit so as to benefit from the ongoing Free National Mass Metering programme.

EKEDC, in the company of some of its Meter Asset Provider (MAPs) partners has ramped up the mass installations of meters in the last few weeks and continued on Friday 19th March 2021 at the residence of some of their customers in the Surulere and Mushin areas of Lagos.

Idemudia said, “We definitely want our unmetered customers to take advantage of this opportunity to get metered. Please visit our website at https://ekedp.com/page/OrderMeter, fill out the form and submit, within days, you will be metered. We want an end to the estimated billing method so that we can channel our energy into making more power supply available to our esteemed customers. Many customers have benefitted from this mass metering programme and we want more customers to take advantage of this.”

Reacting to the metering programme, one of the beneficiaries, Christian Paul in Surulere said “this process is true and amazing, I got a call from one of the staff of EKEDC that they were coming this morning to meter my house, I thought it was a prank call until I got another call that they were in front of my house and lo and behold, I was metered with a prepaid meter. I appreciate the Federal Government and EKEDC. Please apply and get metered. It is true. I am a beneficiary.”

Idemudia closed by urging customers to continue to cooperate with the company as more customer focused initiatives are underway to make life easier for the customer in line with the company’s mantra as a customer-centric utility company aspiring to be the preferred choice of all stakeholders.