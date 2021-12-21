Premier League side step up Joe Aribo chase

Southampton is reportedly weighing up a move for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

The Daily Record claimed the St Mary’s side sent a representative to watch the 25-year-old during the Ibrox outfit’s 1-0 victory over Dundee United on Saturday.

Nigeria international Aribo came off the bench for the final 26 minutes in Glasgow, replacing Scott Arfield.

The publication claims Saints “have already got a number of reports on Aribo” who joined Rangers from Charlton in 2019.

Camberwell-born Aribo started his senior career at Staines Toen in non-league, before earning a deal with the Addicks following a successful trial spell.

He has since played 122 times for Rangers in all competitions and helped them win the Scottish title last season.

The Daily Record claimed Aribo is moving into the final 18 months of his deal at Ibrox and has yet to sign an extension.